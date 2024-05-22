Manoj Bajpayee reveals why Anurag Kashyap didn’t work with him for 14 years: ‘My career was going down, he didn’t...'

In a recent interview, Manoj Bajpayee revealed that Anurag Kashyap didn't need him during that period as his career was declining.

Anurag Kashyap is still celebrated for Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) starring Manoj Bajpayee, marking a career-best for both. The film got the actor recognition in the industry and revived his career.

Before this classic film, Anurag Kashyap and Manoj Bajpayee hadn't worked together for 14 years since Satya. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Bajpayee revealed that Kashyap didn't need him during that period as his career was declining.

He said, "There was a misunderstanding about one thing, and we didn’t talk about it. Now it has become so big on social media that sometimes when embarrassment occurs, things are exaggerated. We didn’t talk because I felt, he wasn’t making films of my type, and he also felt that there was no need for Manoj Bajpayee right now because his career was going down. So both of us were enjoying our lives separately, he didn’t need me, and I didn’t need him."

Manoj Bajpayee is thankful to Anurag Kashyap as he received his career-best role as Sardar Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur. He is currently gearing up for his next film, Bhaiyya Ji, produced by his wife. Bajpayee will also appear in Family Man 3.

Alongside Bajpayee, the film features Suvinder Pal Vicky as the lead antagonist, with Zoya Hussain, Vipin Sharma, and Jatin Goswami in pivotal roles. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, Bhaiyya Ji marks second collaboration between Manoj Bajpayee and the award-winning team of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, including director Apoorv Singh Karki, producer Vinod Bhanushali, and writer Deepak Kingrani.

Vinod Bhanushali, Samiksha Shael Oswal & Shabana Raza Bajpayee present, Bhaiyya Ji, a Bhanushali Studios Limited, SSO Productions, and Aurega Studios production. This revenge drama is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar and is set to release on 24th May 2024 in theatres.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.