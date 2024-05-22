Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Shahid Afridi nahi hoon': Former India star takes cheeky dig at ex-Pakistan captain on plans to unretire - Watch

'When I bid for...': Vijay Mallya on Virat Kohli ahead of RCB vs RR eliminator today

Viral video: Woman tries to cook omelette on road, internet is not happy

RCB cancels practice, press meet after threat to Virat Kohli's security ahead of IPL 2024 eliminator: Report

Meet Indian-origin man, IIT alumnus who is world's second-highest paid CEO, his salary per day is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'When I bid for...': Vijay Mallya on Virat Kohli ahead of RCB vs RR eliminator today

Viral video: Woman tries to cook omelette on road, internet is not happy

RCB cancels practice, press meet after threat to Virat Kohli's security ahead of IPL 2024 eliminator: Report

7 must-watch Indian web series streaming for free on OTT

8 newest countries in the world

9 must-watch web series if you are feeling demotivated

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Is Asaduddin Owaisi Missing From Action? | AIMIM | Hyderabad |LS Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli? | Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 79% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

Watch: Anil Kapoor hijacks The Great Indian Kapil Show, Farah Khan reveals which actor is 'most kanjoos' in Bollywood

Sanjay Dutt quits Welcome 3 after fallout with Akshay Kumar? Report says he walked out after first day because...

Allu Arjun enjoys lunch with wife Sneha at dhaba; fans hail his ‘simplicity’ despite Pushpa success

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Woman tries to cook omelette on road, internet is not happy

A viral video shows a woman attempting to cook an omelette on scorching asphalt, sparking online backlash over safety risks and the pursuit of social media validation

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 22, 2024, 04:36 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

India is currently grappling with a severe heatwave, as April 2024 marked record-breaking temperatures across the country. Experts are pointing to climate change as the root cause of this extreme weather event, with the eastern and northeastern regions bearing the brunt of the uneven warming.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by modi tejal (@tejalmodi454)

The scorching temperatures have brought about a host of health concerns, including fatigue, dehydration, and heatstroke, prompting authorities to issue warnings and advisories to the public. However, amid these serious concerns, a recent video has surfaced online, offering a mix of humor and a sobering reality check.

The viral clip depicts a woman's unconventional attempt to cook an omelette on asphalt. Clad in a striking red gown and headwear, she is seen squatting by the roadside, meticulously cleaning a section of the asphalt with water before using her head covering to dry it. Mimicking the process of seasoning a pan, she pours oil and spreads it with her hands before cracking two eggs directly onto the scorching hot surface. Using a ladle, she deftly spreads the eggs for cooking.

While the video leaves the final outcome to the imagination, it has garnered significant online attention, amassing over 8 million views. However, the reaction from internet users has been largely negative.

Accompanied by a caption condemning the pursuit of online validation at any cost, the video has sparked widespread discussion on social media platforms.

"This reckless behavior endangers not only the individuals involved but also others on the road, all for a momentary thrill of social media fame," remarked one user.

"Such actions pose a serious risk to road safety, as unsuspecting drivers could easily encounter hazards created by such activities. This foolish behavior must cease immediately," echoed another concerned commenter.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mozz Guard Mosquito Zapper Reviews (Zap Guardian): Side effects, ingredients benefits, price

Real story of Lahore's Heermandi that inspired Netflix series

Top deals on Amazon: Best rechargeable table fans under Rs 2000

Balmorex Pro Review | Does it Work?

Watch viral video: Man gets attacked after trying to touch ‘pet’ cheetah; netizens react

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement