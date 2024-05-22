Twitter
Bigg Boss OTT returns with season 3, this is why fans are convinced Anil Kapoor has replaced Salman Khan as host

Bollywood

Watch: Aditi Rao Hydari takes Heeramandi to Cannes, recreates Bibbojaan's iconic Gajagamini walk in floral gown

Aditi Rao Hydari recreated the iconic Gajagamini walk at the Cannes Film Festival and her fans can't keep it calm.

Simran Singh

Updated : May 22, 2024, 08:36 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi Rao Hydari is basking high on the success of her latest series, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and the actress took the panache of Heeramandi to the Cannes Film Festival. Aditi attended the 77th Cannes Film Festival, and she recreated her iconic Gajagamini walk. Aditi, who played Bibbojaan in Bhansali's series, impressed fans and audiences with her stellar performance. 

Aditi looked gracious by attending the prestigious film festival in Gauri & Nainika’s floral gown. The outfit is from designers' latest Fall/Winter 2024 collection. After attending an event at the Bharat Pavilion today, Aditi stepped out in the French Riviera town with her team. In the viral video, Aditi is seen recreating Bibbojaan's iconic walk. Aditi shared the video of herself doing the internet-breaking walk, wearing a colourful summer-ready floral gown. Aditi Rao Hydari posted the video of her recreating the Gajagamini walk in Cannes on her Instagram as a story, with the caption, "#lorealparisindia #Cannes2024 Walking into Cannes like."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

About Heeramandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has made his streaming debut with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which premiered earlier this month on Netflix. The show has been praised for its performances, cinematography, and grandeur; but it has also received flak for glorification of courtesans and historical inacuuracies. In a recent interview, the filmmaker defended his show against these criticisms.

He told Bollywood Hungama, "These women are, number one, beautiful. These women were very sophisticated and trained in etiquette and they knew the art of living in terms of poetry. They knew tradition, and they knew the art of classical dancing and classical music, but they also had stories of suffering that went through a lot of turmoil."

"And that was the fun of showing them all dressed in those diamonds and the things that they were saying something. They had their own inner politics; they had to fight as much to survive as a middle-class woman or a lower-class woman, a woman or a man has to survive and they go through their own struggles. So, I have not only shown the glamorous part but there are turmoil stories that we created, some from hearsay; some from real characters", the director added. Heeramandi is streaming on Netflix.

Read: Amid criticism, Sharmin Segal responds to charge that Bhansali gave special treatment for Heeramandi: 'He loves me'

