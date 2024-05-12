Amid criticism, Sharmin Segal responds to charge that Bhansali gave special treatment for Heeramandi: 'He loves me'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, and its cast continue making headlines. In another interview, Sharmin Seegal, who's also the niece of Bhansali, revealed if her mama (uncle) has given her special treatment during the production of the series. While speaking to The Indian Express, Sharmin responded to questions about any advantages she might received due to her connection with Bhansali.

Speaking about the same, Sharmin said, "I don’t get any leeways. He loves me a lot, I’m not going to deny that. There are days when he’ll look at me like ‘Sharmin, his niece’ when I’m just sitting. When I look at him on a set, I don’t look at him as my uncle. I look at him as Sanjay Leela Bhansali and that’s the respect he has earned throughout his life. I can’t take that away just because I’m related to him. I also can’t change the fact that I’m related to him." The actress further added, that she and her sister, Simran Segal maintained a professional demeanour and would address Bhansali as Sanjay sir in public.

In the same conversation, Sharmin revealed that she realised Bhansali was her 'mama' when she turned 18, after watching Devdas, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit.

Sharmin Segal on receiving criticism and dealing with online trolling

While appearing on a BBC Asian Network podcast, Sharmin earlier addressed the criticisms, online trolling and how she handled all the scrutiny. The actress said, "There is a lot of pressure and sometimes it manifests in weird ways. But I have a really good support system. I think my strongest support system is my sister (Simran Segal). She also happened to be an assistant director on the show. So, it worked out in a way where I do have my outlets where I can vent."

Sharmin further added that she's not that person who’s gonna constantly put that much pressure on it. "Yes, I do want to prove myself; but today I am also a realist in that way. After all, how many people’s opinions are you gonna shape or have control over," Sharmin asserted. The actress called herself a very strong advocate for mental health. She said, "I do want to do what I want to do and I would love for everyone to love Alamzeb (her character). But, at the end of the day, there will be people who have to say what they have to say." For the unversed, Sharmin made her Bollywood debut with Malaal, which was produced by Bhansali. Heeramandi is currently streaming on Netflix.

