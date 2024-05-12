Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Amid criticism, Sharmin Segal responds to charge that Bhansali gave special treatment for Heeramandi: 'He loves me'

IPL 2024: Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal keep RCB's playoff hopes alive with 47-run win over Delhi Capitals

Watch: MS Dhoni and teammates receive special medal from management after CSK's last league match at Chepauk

This actor quit his bank job in 3 days, used to take money from girlfriend, started as villain, then became iconic...

'It's horrible': Aditi Rao Hydari reacts to Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Segal being trolled, says 'there is a way to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amid criticism, Sharmin Segal responds to charge that Bhansali gave special treatment for Heeramandi: 'He loves me'

West Nile fever in Kerala: Symptoms to prevention; know all about the disease

GT vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Gujarat Titans eye crucial 2 points as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders

6 home remedies to relieve constipation naturally

10 animals that are experts in camouflage

Why you shouldn't eat too much protein?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

Amid criticism, Sharmin Segal responds to charge that Bhansali gave special treatment for Heeramandi: 'He loves me'

This actor quit his bank job in 3 days, used to take money from girlfriend, started as villain, then became iconic...

'It's horrible': Aditi Rao Hydari reacts to Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Segal being trolled, says 'there is a way to...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Amid criticism, Sharmin Segal responds to charge that Bhansali gave special treatment for Heeramandi: 'He loves me'

Amid criticism for Heeramandi's performance, Sharmin Segal revealed if her uncle, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, gave her special treatment during the making of the series.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 12, 2024, 11:30 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Sharmin Segal
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, and its cast continue making headlines. In another interview, Sharmin Seegal, who's also the niece of Bhansali, revealed if her mama (uncle) has given her special treatment during the production of the series. While speaking to The Indian Express, Sharmin responded to questions about any advantages she might received due to her connection with Bhansali. 

Speaking about the same, Sharmin said, "I don’t get any leeways. He loves me a lot, I’m not going to deny that. There are days when he’ll look at me like ‘Sharmin, his niece’ when I’m just sitting. When I look at him on a set, I don’t look at him as my uncle. I look at him as Sanjay Leela Bhansali and that’s the respect he has earned throughout his life. I can’t take that away just because I’m related to him. I also can’t change the fact that I’m related to him." The actress further added, that she and her sister, Simran Segal maintained a professional demeanour and would address Bhansali as Sanjay sir in public.

In the same conversation, Sharmin revealed that she realised Bhansali was her 'mama' when she turned 18, after watching Devdas, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit.

Sharmin Segal on receiving criticism and dealing with online trolling 

While appearing on a BBC Asian Network podcast, Sharmin earlier addressed the criticisms, online trolling and how she handled all the scrutiny. The actress said, "There is a lot of pressure and sometimes it manifests in weird ways. But I have a really good support system. I think my strongest support system is my sister (Simran Segal). She also happened to be an assistant director on the show. So, it worked out in a way where I do have my outlets where I can vent."

Sharmin further added that she's not that person who’s gonna constantly put that much pressure on it. "Yes, I do want to prove myself; but today I am also a realist in that way. After all, how many people’s opinions are you gonna shape or have control over," Sharmin asserted. The actress called herself a very strong advocate for mental health. She said, "I do want to do what I want to do and I would love for everyone to love Alamzeb (her character). But, at the end of the day, there will be people who have to say what they have to say." For the unversed, Sharmin made her Bollywood debut with Malaal, which was produced by Bhansali. Heeramandi is currently streaming on Netflix.

Read: Heeramandi's Sharmin Segal comments on criticism, feeling pressurised to prove herself: 'How many people’s opinions...'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, who is likely to succeed Tim Cook as Apple CEO, he is from...

RCB vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

KKR vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

CSK vs RR IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Razorpay gateway used in Rs 6 crore bank heist, 6 captured in police raid

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement