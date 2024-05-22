Twitter
Viral video captures epic showdown between two king cobras, watch who wins

A viral Instagram video captures a fierce fight between two king cobras.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 22, 2024, 02:24 PM IST

In a scene straight out of Indian folklore, a dramatic clash between two king cobras has captured the internet's attention. The undated video, showcasing a fierce battle between these two formidable serpents, has gone viral after being shared on Instagram by user @rijeshkv_80.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @rijeshkv_80

Posted on May 9, the gripping footage has quickly amassed over 5,900 likes, with the count steadily climbing. The intense showdown between the cobras has sparked a flurry of reactions from viewers, who have taken to the comments section to express their awe and admiration.

One user commented, “Courage. Braveness. Next level,” encapsulating the bravery displayed by the snakes. Another praised the cobras, calling them “a gem,” while a third marveled at their daring nature, saying, “How daring they are.” The sense of danger and thrill was echoed by a fourth viewer who described the encounter as “such scary work.”

The king cobra, revered and feared in equal measure in India, is renowned for its prowess and venomous capabilities. These snakes, often mythologized in local folklore, are known to engage in deadly confrontations with one another, making this video a rare and fascinating glimpse into their world.

As the video continues to circulate online, it not only highlights the fierce rivalry between these majestic reptiles but also underscores the enduring fascination and respect they command. With more people discovering and sharing the clip, the king cobras' legendary status in both nature and culture is once again being celebrated.

