Viral video: Lion's terrifying ambush on napping wildebeest stuns internet, watch

In Tanzania's Maswa Game Reserve, safari guide Manja Kema captured a tense moment as a lion ambushed a napping wildebeest.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 22, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

In a dramatic scene at Tanzania's Maswa Game Reserve, safari guide Manja Kema witnessed a heart-stopping moment when a lion ambushed a napping wildebeest. Kema captured the intense encounter on video and shared it with Latest Sightings, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

Early one morning in the Serengeti, a lone wildebeest, also known as a gnu, was resting in the tall grass, isolated from its herd. Wildebeests, antelopes of the genus Connochaetes, are native to Eastern and Southern Africa and are often found in large groups for safety.

Kema noticed a resident male lion on his usual patrol. As the lion roamed the area, it was initially unaware of the wildebeest's presence due to the tall grass concealing the prey. "Male lions often patrol their territories to ensure their family's safety and to scent mark their boundaries, which lets other lions know the space is occupied," reported Latest Sightings.

Despite walking close to the resting wildebeest, the lion didn't immediately detect it. However, moments later, the lion picked up a scent and began to follow the trail. The wildebeest, sensing danger too late, tried to react but inadvertently alerted the predator to its exact location by shaking its head.

The lion swiftly pounced on the wildebeest. The ensuing struggle drew the attention of the lion's brother, who quickly joined in, and the two lions shared their meal.

This chilling scene, captured in the Serengeti ecosystem—a region spanning the Mara and Arusha Regions of Tanzania—is a stark reminder of the raw and brutal nature of wildlife. The Serengeti is renowned for its large lion population and is home to approximately 70 large mammals and 500 bird species.

The Serengeti remains a vital habitat for lions and a remarkable example of nature's untamed beauty and unforgiving reality.

