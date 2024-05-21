Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

LeptiCell Reviews (Weight Loss Supplement) Honest Customer Responses That Reveal The Truth; Must Read Before Buying

Click, Dream, Sleep: How to Buy Mattresses Online and Decide Which Mattress Is Best for Sleeping?

Mozz Guard Reviews: Effectively Kills Mosquitoes Instantly, This is Powerful Bug Destroying Zapper

Boostaro Reviews (Male Health Formula) Is It A Safe And Effective Supplement For Men? Must Read Before Try

Meet woman who was married at 16, faced domestic abuse, did odd jobs as single mom, became IAS officer, is posted at...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mahhi Vij recalls her shocking casting couch experience, reveals she was told 'aapka rate card ban jaaega'

LeptiCell Reviews (Weight Loss Supplement) Honest Customer Responses That Reveal The Truth; Must Read Before Buying

Click, Dream, Sleep: How to Buy Mattresses Online and Decide Which Mattress Is Best for Sleeping?

Benefits of eating raw onion in summer

Batters to hit longest sixes in IPL 2024

10 states with maximum debts

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Is Asaduddin Owaisi Missing From Action? | AIMIM | Hyderabad |LS Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli? | Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 79% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

Meet actor who worked with SRK, Salman, Sushmita, gave many flop films, quit acting, married granddaughter of CM..

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Meet man, his grandfather founded political party, uncle was CM, he ditched it for Bollywood, worked for Bhansali, now..

HomeEducation

Education

Meet woman who was married at 16, faced domestic abuse, did odd jobs as single mom, became IAS officer, is posted at...

Hailing from a tribal family in Madhya Pradesh's Mandai village, Savita faced adverse financial conditions. The scholarship in school helped her complete class 10th and become the first girl in her village to do so.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : May 21, 2024, 05:24 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Self-made women and single mothers are beacons of unwavering strength, determination and persistence. This makes them invincible in many aspects.

One such inspiring story is of IAS officer Savita Pradhan.

Hailing from a tribal family in Madhya Pradesh's Mandai village, Savita faced adverse financial conditions. The scholarship in school helped her complete class 10th and become the first girl in her village to do so. Thereafter, she got admission to a school that was 7 km away. Her mother then took up a part-time job to pay fees. 

She pursued science and aspired to become a doctor. As she was finishing her schooling, she got a marriage proposal from a rich family at 16. She was forced by her parents to get married.

After marriage, she experienced several small restrictions and domestic abuse by her in-laws and her husband. Her husband would hit her and threaten to kill her. Even after two kids, the assault persisted.

One moment, Savita decided to end her life. But after seeing her kids, she got the courage and chose to leave home with both kids with just Rs 2700. She then started a beauty salon and gave tuition to children to sustain her kids. Her parents and siblings supported her, while she also began pursuing a BA in Public Administration at Barkatullah University, Bhopal. 

She then heard about state civil service and decided to give it a shot. With her unflinching hard work and determination, she cracked it in her very first attempt at the age of 24. She was posted as chief municipal officer.

She then got multiple promotions to IAS rank. Presently, she serves as Joint Director of Urban Administration for the Gwalior and Chambal regions.

Meanwhile, after giving divorced, she has remarried. She also has a YouTube channel called ‘Himmat wali Ladkiyan’.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Maharashtra HSC 12th 2024: Result declared, know how to check

Climate Change: These cities, including two in India, may sink due to rise in sea levels, check full list 

Who is Iran's Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, appointed acting president after Ebrahim Raisi's death?

'Pregnant for sure': Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's viral video from London sparks pregnancy speculations

This flop of Hrithik Roshan was rejected by Aamir Khan, Arjun Rampal, was based on real-life event, later became...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement