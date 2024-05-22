Watch: Kapil Sharma's daughter complains as paps click her photos in viral video, says 'papa aapne kaha tha ki...'

Kapil Sharma's daughter was heard complaining to the comedian when paps started clicking her photos.

India's most popular comedian Kapil Sharma, is one of the most loved celebs in in India. On Tuesday, he was spotted with his family at the airport but who grabbed attention was his adorable daughter, Anayra Sharma.

She was seen complaining to her father Kapil about being photographed by the paparazzi. She asked her father why the photographers were taking pictures after he had assured her they wouldn't. Kapil and Ginni Chatrath laughed and told Anayra to say bye to the paparazzi, but she seemed uninterested and walked away. Kapil Sharma was traveling with his family for a getaway.

Watch video:

Social media loved her reaction, one of the users wrote, "Love to see her communicating in Hindi." The second one commented, "Daughter of Kapil is too cute and Smart..How cutely she is saying." Another one said, "So cute yaar ."

Recently, Ed Sheeran appeared on the eighth episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which premiered on Netflix on May 18. The singer enjoyed his time with the cast, including Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, and Kiku Sharda, and shared some interesting stories from his life.

The singer revealed that although he began writing songs at age 11, he initially wanted to be an actor. He told Kapil, "I originally wanted to be an actor, and I auditioned for this TV show. It involved acting with music, and I made it to the final ten people. I was sixteen and decided that if I got the role, I’d leave music, but if I didn’t get shortlisted, I’d quit acting." Thankfully for the world, Ed was rejected from the show and decided to pursue a full-fledged career in music.

