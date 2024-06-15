Nagastra-1: Indian Army gets first batch of 'Made in India' suicide drones, check key features

The Indian Army has placed an order with Economics Explosives Ltd (EEL), a subsidiary of Solar Industries, for the supply of 480 Loiter Munitions under an emergency purchase agreement, signaling the readiness of Indigenous defence capabilities

Indian Army has inducted indigenous Loiter Munition, Nagastra-1, developed by Nagpur-baser Solar Industries. The Indian Army has placed an order with Economics Explosives Ltd (EEL), a subsidiary of Solar Industries, for the supply of 480 Loiter Munitions under an emergency purchase agreement, signaling the readiness of Indigenous defence capabilities, Defence Industry officials said.

Following the successful completion of Pre-Delivery Inspection (PDI) between May 20th and 25th, EEL delivered an initial batch of 120 Loiter Munitions to the Ammunition Depot at Pulgaon, affirming the readiness of the system for deployment.

Nagastra-1, operating in a "kamikaze mode," boasts the capability to neutralize hostile threats with GPS-enabled precision strikes, exhibiting an impressive accuracy of 2 meters. Weighing 9 kilograms, this man-portable fixed-wing electric UAV offers an endurance of 30 minutes, a man-in-loop range of 15 kilometres, and an autonomous mode range of 30 kilometres. Its electric propulsion system ensures a low acoustic signature, rendering it undetectable by adversaries at heights exceeding 200 meters.

Equipped with day and night surveillance cameras and a 1-kilogram High Explosive Fragmenting Warhead, the Loiter Munition stands ready to combat soft-skin targets effectively. Notably, its ability to abort missions and execute soft landings with a parachute recovery mechanism allows for multiple reuses, setting it apart from similar systems developed by advanced nations.

Economics Explosives Ltd (EEL), in collaboration with Z-Motion Autonomous Systems Pvt Ltd, Bangalore, has spearheaded the development of Nagastra-1, with over 75 per cent indigenous content. This man-portable system, weighing 30 kilograms in two rucksacks, comprises essential components such as the Ground Control Station, Communication Control, Payload, and Pneumatic Launcher, defence industry officials said.

The advent of drone technology has proven to be a force multiplier in military operations globally, as evidenced by its successful application in recent conflicts worldwide, including the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, events in Syria, strikes on oilfields in Saudi Arabia, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The rise in drone-related incidents along India's Northern borders underscores the urgent need for indigenous capabilities in utilising drones and UAVs for combat applications. Solar Industries has taken proactive steps to address this need by developing weaponized drones capable of neutralizing various targets, whether through gravity drop bombs, guided missiles, or drones in a kamikaze mode, as exemplified by the Nagastra-1 Loiter Munition.

The successful development and deployment of Nagastra-1 mark the first step in a journey towards enhancing India's indigenous capabilities in utilizing drones and UAVs as crucial components of warfare machinery, promising a brighter future for the nation's defence technology sector, defence industry officials said.

