Sanjay Dutt quits Welcome 3 after fallout with Akshay Kumar? Report says he walked out after first day because...

As per the latest reports, Sanjay Dutt walked out from Welcome to the Jungle after filming for one day.

Simran Singh

Updated : May 22, 2024, 03:58 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar in Welcome 3
Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle is among the most-awaited films of the year. The third instalment of Welcome was announced with a huge ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi. However, a few months after the production, Sanjay Dutt walked out of the film. It was reported that Sanjay quit Welcome 3 due to his fallout with Akshay. However, now per the latest report, Sanjay opted out of Welcome 3 months ago because he was unable to keep up with the action segments after his long battle with cancer. 

Sanjay Dutt quit Welcome after the first day?

Hindustan Times quoted a source that Sanjay was enthusiastic about the film and had even begun shooting. However, after completing just one day of filming in Madh Island, a few months back, he informed the director that he couldn't continue due to health reasons following his battle with cancer and the subsequent treatments. The insider further revealed that Welcome 3 is a masala movie with humour and action. Sanjay's character had a lot of action in the movie, "which he didn't anticipate and found himself unable to perform,” the source said. 

The insider further said that Arshad was quite happy to reconnect with his Munna Bhai co-star, however, it did not work out. He further said, "As soon as Sanjay informed the team about his decision, Suniel Shetty stepped up to fill in for the former's role. The filming is almost done and the crew is surprised as to why this negative news has been doing rounds now because this all happened many months ago."

For the unversed, in August 2020, the Munna Bhai MBBS star announced his cancer diagnosis. Though his family never revealed specific details, he was reportedly diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. Months later, he declared that he was cancer-free. Made on a massive budget, Welcome to the Jungle features Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Sayaji Shinde in key roles. Welcome to the Jungle is slated for December 2024 release. 

Read: Bollywood's biggest song in 2024 features 30 stars, 500 dancers; it's not from Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Stree 2

