Bollywood's biggest song in 2024 features 30 stars, 500 dancers; it's not from Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Stree 2

This song features 30 stars and 500 background dancers, making it the biggest dance number in Bollywood this year

Touted as one of the most anticipated films of the year, Welcome to the Jungle is set to the raise the bar higher with a grand song and dance number featuring as many as 30 stars and 500 dancers. The film, directed by Ahmed Khan, is one of the biggest multi-starrers ever made in Hindi cinema and sources say that the entire cast will come together for this one song.

Makers of this fun-filled franchise's third installment have brought together the entire star cast to create a massive dance number. For the first time ever, over 30 actors will unite for a song, which will also feature more than 500 background dancers. The song has been composed by Anand Raj Anand with the dance choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Made on a massive budget, Welcome to the Jungle features Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.

All these actors will come together for the shoot of the song at the end of this month (April). A magnificent set for the shoot of the song has been created in Mumbai. As per reports, the film boasts of a massive budget of Rs 150 crore, but the makers not have confirmed or denied these.

Welcome To The Jungle is produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah and directed by Ahmed Khan. The film slated for a theatrical release in the Christmas week, on December 20 this year.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.