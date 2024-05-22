Twitter
Viral video: Woman's 'Senorita' dance steals hearts during RCB vs CSK match in Bengaluru, watch

In a viral moment at the RCB vs. CSK match, a girl dancing in the stands stole the show.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 22, 2024, 01:13 PM IST

In the electrifying atmosphere of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match on May 18, a spontaneous moment stole the limelight and captured the hearts of cricket fans worldwide. Social media platforms erupted with excitement as a video surfaced, showcasing a girl dancing exuberantly in the stands while CSK was battling it out on the field.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by@chattisgarhwale)

The infectious energy of the dancing duo, grooving to the rhythm of the song “Senorita,” quickly became the talk of the town. Adding to the charm was the presence of a young girl enthusiastically joining in the impromptu performance, further amplifying the joyous vibe amidst the intense cricketing action.

The match itself was a thrilling encounter, with RCB ultimately emerging victorious by 27 runs, securing their spot in the playoffs. The excitement continued with the first playoff match held on May 21 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat, where Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) faced off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In a stunning display of prowess, KKR clinched the win by 8 wickets, cementing their berth in the finals.

As the cricketing frenzy escalates, fans eagerly anticipate the next playoff showdown slated for today, May 22, between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat. The anticipation doesn't end there, as the third playoff is scheduled for May 24 at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium, fondly known as Chepauk Stadium, in Tamil Nadu.

The culmination of this gripping tournament will see the final showdown also taking place at MA Chidambaram Stadium, promising an exhilarating conclusion to what has been an enthralling cricketing spectacle. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
