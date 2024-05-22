Twitter
Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised: Gauri Khan, Juhi Chawla reach KD Hospital

Gauri Khan reached KD Hospital, and Shah Rukh Khan's friend, KKR's co-owners, Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta also reached the hospital.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 22, 2024, 09:36 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Wednesday, was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad due to dehydration and heat stroke. According to the Ahmedabad (Rural) Superintendent, the actor was admitted to the hospital after he suffered from a heat stroke. The actor's friend and actress Juhi Chawla along with her husband Jay Mehta visited the actor at the hospital.

SRK was in Ahmedabad to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. The King Khan was accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan, younger son AbRam, and manager Pooja Dadlani. Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta, KKR's co-owners, and Suhana's close friends Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda were also present in the stadium last evening, cheering for KKR.


As soon as the video was shared online, several fans wished speedy recovery for their favourite idol. A fan wrote, "Get well soon King Khan." Another fan wrote, "Kuch nahi hoga Fans Ki prathna sath hai Kal bahut dikh Rahe the." A netizen wrote, "Get well soon SRK. inspiration of Millions." Another netizen wrote, "Get well soon Pathaan." 

After the match, SRK, Suhana and AbRam greeted the spectators with a lap around the Narendra Modi Stadium. The 'Jawan' star not only greeted the audience with his folded hands but also enthralled them with his signature pose. Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The actor will reportedly begin shooting for his upcoming film King.

(With inputs from ANI)

