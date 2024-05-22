Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

MS Dhoni fans go berserk as former CSK captain announces he is starting his 'own team'

mHealth - Inter Corporate League Season 3: A Resounding Success

Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised in Ahmedabad after attending KKR's IPL Playoffs game; details inside

Meet man, an IIT graduate, whose first business failed within a year, now runs Rs 34464 crore company as...

Bigg Boss OTT returns with season 3, this is why fans are convinced Anil Kapoor has replaced Salman Khan as host

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MS Dhoni fans go berserk as former CSK captain announces he is starting his 'own team'

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

mHealth - Inter Corporate League Season 3: A Resounding Success

8 benefits of eating 1 khajoor (date) everyday

7 must-watch Indian web series streaming for free on OTT

Mukesh Ambani's Antilia vs Burj Khalifa: Which is costlier?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Lok Sabha Election Phase 5: Rapid Analysis Of Hot Seats | Amethi, Raebareli, Saran, Mumbai, Ladakh

Raja Bhaiya, Dhananjay Singh: Decoding Impact Of Baahubali Politicians In UP Lok Sabha Election 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will BJP Be Able To Win 272 Seats With Decreasing Voter Turnout?

Bigg Boss OTT returns with season 3, this is why fans are convinced Anil Kapoor has replaced Salman Khan as host

Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised in Ahmedabad after attending KKR's IPL Playoffs game; details inside

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised in Ahmedabad after attending KKR's IPL Playoffs game; details inside

Shah Rukh Khan suffered heatstroke and was hospitalised in Ahmedabad after attending Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL Playoffs game.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 22, 2024, 07:11 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Shah Rukh Khan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been hospitalised in Ahmedabad following a heatstroke after attending the first playoff of IPL 2024 between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match. The match took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, and Shah Rukh was present with his daughter Suhana and son AbRam. As per the report, due to the rise in temperatures, SRK suffered dehydration, followed by heatstroke. Shah Rukh was quickly rushed to KD Hospital at 2 pm. Further details about his health are awaited. 

On Tuesday, Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) brilliant display against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday left every fan of the "team in purple" extremely happy. Like others, co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan could not resist jumping for joy as he witnessed his team entering the finals live from the stands.

SRK was accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan, younger son AbRam, and manager Pooja Dadlani. Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta, KKR's co-owners, and Suhana's close friends Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda were also present in the stadium last evening, cheering for KKR.

After the match, SRK, Suhana and AbRam greeted the spectators with a lap around the Narendra Modi Stadium. The 'Jawan' star not only greeted the audience with his folded hands but also enthralled them with his signature pose. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan gave two all-time blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan, and a hit Dunki. 

(With inputs from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Noida news: Summer vacation declared for classes 9-12 in all schools amid severe heatwave conditions till...

Meet woman who was married at 16, faced domestic abuse, did odd jobs as single mom, became IAS officer, is posted at...

Abhishek Kumar reacts to Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel's breakup, his prediction about them in BB17: 'Dard mein insaan...'

Manoj Bajpayee reveals why Anurag Kashyap didn’t work with him for 14 years: ‘My career was going down, he didn’t...'

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement