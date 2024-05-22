Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised in Ahmedabad after attending KKR's IPL Playoffs game; details inside

Shah Rukh Khan suffered heatstroke and was hospitalised in Ahmedabad after attending Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL Playoffs game.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been hospitalised in Ahmedabad following a heatstroke after attending the first playoff of IPL 2024 between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match. The match took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, and Shah Rukh was present with his daughter Suhana and son AbRam. As per the report, due to the rise in temperatures, SRK suffered dehydration, followed by heatstroke. Shah Rukh was quickly rushed to KD Hospital at 2 pm. Further details about his health are awaited.

On Tuesday, Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) brilliant display against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday left every fan of the "team in purple" extremely happy. Like others, co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan could not resist jumping for joy as he witnessed his team entering the finals live from the stands.

SRK was accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan, younger son AbRam, and manager Pooja Dadlani. Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta, KKR's co-owners, and Suhana's close friends Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda were also present in the stadium last evening, cheering for KKR.

After the match, SRK, Suhana and AbRam greeted the spectators with a lap around the Narendra Modi Stadium. The 'Jawan' star not only greeted the audience with his folded hands but also enthralled them with his signature pose. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan gave two all-time blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan, and a hit Dunki.

(With inputs from ANI)