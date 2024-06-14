Will US President Biden use executive powers to lessen son Hunter’s sentence? Here’s what we know

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Man spotted carrying live snakes inside metro, internet reacts

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE breaks cover, new entry level smartwatch launching on…

IMD weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to witness heatwave till...

IAS officer's plantable visiting cards go viral: Here's how they work

Vodafone Idea making Rs 24580000000 sale to Nokia and Ericsson, it will offer…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IAS officer's plantable visiting cards go viral: Here's how they work

Vodafone Idea making Rs 24580000000 sale to Nokia and Ericsson, it will offer…

Viral Video: This is what Rs 5595427950 worth of cocaine looks like when set on fire, watch

8 most intelligent Mughal queens

Diabetes: 8 superfoods to lower insulin resistance

10 most searched things on YouTube 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Meet actor with no films, still more popular than Bollywood star kids, rumoured to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Ahead of House Of The Dragon 2 release, here's everything you need to know

Chandu Champion review: Kartik Aaryan gives a performance for the ages in Kabir Khan's moving ode to underdog champions

HomeWorld

World

Will US President Biden use executive powers to lessen son Hunter’s sentence? Here’s what we know

The specific sentencing date for Hunter Biden remains undetermined, although the charges could result in up to 25 years of imprisonment.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 07:16 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Will US President Biden use executive powers to lessen son Hunter’s sentence? Here’s what we know
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he will not utilise his presidential powers to mitigate the sentence for his son, Hunter Biden, who has been convicted of federal felony gun crimes.

The statement was made during the Group of Seven summit when Biden was asked if he intended to commute his son's sentence. He replied in the negative.

The specific sentencing date for Hunter Biden remains undetermined, although the charges could result in up to 25 years of imprisonment.

The final decision on whether Hunter will serve time will be determined by US District Judge Maryellen Noreika, a Trump-era appointee.

Biden's comments followed closely on the heels of the White House's previous statements, which did not dismiss the possibility of commutation.

Both the president and the White House have consistently stated that a pardon for Hunter Biden is not on the table. ''I'm extremely proud of my son Hunter. He has overcome an addiction. He is one of the brightest, most decent men I know,'' remarked Biden during the news conference. ''I abide by the jury decision. I will do that and I will not pardon him."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor who made debut at 4, played Amitabh Bachchan's childhood roles, quit acting after many superhit films, now..

Amid reports of wedding with Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha says her personal life is 'nobody's business': 'I don't...'

'There is no...': Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan makes big statement on NEET UG paper leak allegations

Naseeruddin Shah says he would like to see PM Narendra Modi in skullcap someday: 'He seems fond of...'

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's wedding invite leaked; venue, time revealed: 'The rumours were true'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement