Meet Saurabh Netravalkar's wife, Devi Snigdha Muppala: An accomplished high achiever in her own right

Amid his achievements, little is known about his wife, Devi Snigdha Muppala, who is also a high-achieving professional and Kathak dancer.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Jun 16, 2024, 07:13 AM IST

Meet Saurabh Netravalkar's wife, Devi Snigdha Muppala: An accomplished high achiever in her own right
Mumbai-born USA cricketer Saurabh Netravalkar has been making headlines with his stellar performance in the T20 World Cup 2024. Known for his dual success of achieving both the American and Indian dreams, Saurabh’s professional journey is well-documented. However, not much is known about his equally accomplished wife, Devi Snigdha Muppala. Here’s a closer look at the woman behind the star cricketer.

Who is Saurabh Netravalkar's Wife?

Meet Devi Snigdha Muppala, a high-achiever in her own right. Like Saurabh, Devi holds a Master's degree in Engineering and Computer Science from Cornell University. She works as a Principal Application Engineer at Oracle, mirroring her husband's role as a Principal Engineer at the same company. Additionally, she is a trained Kathak dancer and has channeled her passion for dance into creating a Bollywood-inspired fitness program in the US.

BollyX and the Shark Tank Spotlight

Devi’s BollyX dance fitness program has gained considerable attention, especially after being featured on ABC's 'Shark Tank.' Her initiative, rooted in her love for dance, offers a unique blend of fitness and Bollywood dance, and has been a hit in the San Francisco Bay Area, California.

A Fusion of Cultures: Their Wedding and Life Together

Saurabh, from Mumbai, Maharashtra, and Devi, with roots in Andhra Pradesh, India, tied the knot in 2020. Their wedding beautifully blended South Indian and Maharashtrian traditions, reflecting their mutual respect and admiration for each other’s cultural backgrounds.

The couple’s journey is marked by their shared interests and individual passions. While Saurabh excels on the cricket field, Devi continues to inspire through her engineering career and dance fitness program. Their strong bond is evident in their unwavering support for each other’s ambitions, with Devi often seen cheering for Saurabh at his matches.

Lessons from the Power Couple

Saurabh Netravalkar and Devi Snigdha Muppala exemplify a modern power couple balancing successful careers and personal passions. Their story is one of mutual respect, cultural integration, and relentless pursuit of their dreams, providing inspiration to many.

