Chandu Champion box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan film sees 40% growth due to positive word of mouth, earns...

Helmed by Kabir Khan and headlined by Kartik Aaryan, Chandu Champion has collected Rs 11.50 crore in its first two days.

Starring Kartik Aaryan and directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion was released in the theaters on Friday, June 14. The sports drama is based on the life of Padma Shri Murlikant Petkar, who was India's first gold medallist at the Paralympics. Petkar clinched the gold medal in the 50 m freestyle event at the 1972 Summer Paralympics, held in West Germany.

Chandu Champion has received positive reviews from critics for Kartik's sincere performance and Kabir's brilliant direction. As per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the film witnessed a low opening of Rs 4.75 crore. But, due to the word of mouth, the sports drama saw a 40% jump on its second day collections and earned Rs 6.75 crore, taking the two-day total to Rs 11.50 crore (as per the early estimates). It is expected that Chandu Champion will see another major spike in its collections on Sunday, and would finish with an opening weekend of around Rs 20 crore.

Also starring Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Sonali Kulkarni, Yashpal Sharma, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles and Shreyas Talpade in a special appearance, the biographical sports drama has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan under their banners Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films.

Before Chandu Champion, Kabir Khan's last film too was a sports drama. Released in 2021, 83 was based on Indian men's cricket team's first World Cup victory in 1983. Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the 2023 romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha, in which he shared the screen space with Kiara Advani.

