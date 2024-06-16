Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Influencer walks with her pet tiger in Dubai, internet is stunned

Chandu Champion box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan film sees 40% growth due to positive word of mouth, earns...

Meet Saurabh Netravalkar's wife, Devi Snigdha Muppala: An accomplished high achiever in her own right

'Committed to...': Canadian PM Trudeau on bilateral talks with PM Modi at G7 Summit

14 dead, several injured after vehicle falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Influencer walks with her pet tiger in Dubai, internet is stunned

Chandu Champion box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan film sees 40% growth due to positive word of mouth, earns...

Meet Saurabh Netravalkar's wife, Devi Snigdha Muppala: An accomplished high achiever in her own right

8 animals that hate humans

10 birds with unique migration journey

Amazing images of deep space captured by NASA telescopes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Chandu Champion box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan film sees 40% growth due to positive word of mouth, earns...

Swara Bhasker reacts to Kangana Ranaut slap incident, says actress-politician used Twitter to 'justify violence'

Shah Rukh Khan took only Re 1 signing amount for this cult film, gave bulk dates to director, later rejected it for..

HomeWorld

World

'Committed to...': Canadian PM Trudeau on bilateral talks with PM Modi at G7 Summit

PM Modi had posted an image on social media of the two leaders shaking hands on Friday, with a one-liner saying met Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at the G7 Summit.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jun 16, 2024, 07:06 AM IST

'Committed to...': Canadian PM Trudeau on bilateral talks with PM Modi at G7 Summit
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amidst severe strain in bilateral ties, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday that there was a commitment to work together with India to deal with some very important issues after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

PM Modi had posted an image on social media of the two leaders shaking hands on Friday, with a one-liner saying met Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at the G7 Summit.

The meeting which took place on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Apulia, southern Italy, is the first amid strained diplomatic relations over pro-Khalistani extremism after Trudeau alleged that Canadian authorities are actively pursuing credible allegations" related to Indian government involvement in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist.

The Canadian allegations from last year were strongly rejected by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) as absurd and motivated.

"I'm not going to get into the details of this important, sensitive issue that we need to follow up, but this was a commitment to work together, in the coming times, to deal with some very important issues," Trudeau told reporters at a press conference in Savelletri Di Fasano in Italy on Saturday, the concluding day of the three-day G7 Summit.

The last meeting between the two leaders happened on the sidelines of the G20 Summit hosted by India in September.

Soon after the meeting on Friday evening, the Canadian Prime Minister's Office said the leaders had a "brief discussion on the bilateral relationship", during which Trudeau also congratulated Modi on his re-election.

"Of course, there are important issues between our two countries right now. You can appreciate that we won't be making any further statements at this time," spokesperson Ann-Clara Vaillancourt was quoted by the Canadian Press news agency as saying.

India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.

India has repeatedly conveyed its "deep concerns" to Canada and New Delhi expects Ottawa to take strong action against those elements.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: IMD issues heavy to very heavy rainfall in these states till this date, check forecast here

Meet star, who used to borrow money from friends, earned Rs 1500 as first pay; now charges Rs 40 crore per film, he's...

Meet music composer, who wanted to be IAS officer, became star with 100 hit songs; was accused of plagiarism, is now...

Home Minister Amit Shah to review J-K security situation today in wake of recent terror attacks

Vodafone Idea making Rs 24580000000 sale to Nokia and Ericsson, it will offer…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement