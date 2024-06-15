Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

NEET-UG exam row: 'Transparent process will be...,' assures Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to students, parents

Viral video: People form human chain to save dog trapped in water reservoir, watch

Meet star, who wanted to be IAS officer, was accused of plagiarism; now one of India’s highest-paid composers, charges…

'Had a very productive day at the G7 Summit': PM Modi on his Italy visit, emplanes for Delhi

Delhi LG sanctions prosecution of Arundhati Roy under UAPA in 2010 provocative speech case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

NEET-UG exam row: 'Transparent process will be...,' assures Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to students, parents

Viral video: People form human chain to save dog trapped in water reservoir, watch

Meet star, who wanted to be IAS officer, was accused of plagiarism; now one of India’s highest-paid composers, charges…

This place in India has no snakes, here's why

Dazzling images of stars captured by NASA Hubble Space telescope

Murder, assault, domestic abuse: 7 biggest controversies of Kannada star Darshan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Meet star, who wanted to be IAS officer, was accused of plagiarism; now one of India’s highest-paid composers, charges…

India's biggest hit film was made in just Rs 25 lakh, had no hero, villain; still outdid Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR

Actor Darshan case: Accused offered Rs 1 crore to officials to hide cause of death, wanted to prove...

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: People form human chain to save dog trapped in water reservoir, watch

A group of compassionate individuals united to rescue a dog trapped in a water reservoir, as seen in a viral Instagram video by Pubity.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Jun 15, 2024, 07:12 AM IST

Viral video: People form human chain to save dog trapped in water reservoir, watch
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a heartwarming act of courage and compassion, a group of individuals united to save a dog trapped in a water reservoir. This dramatic rescue, captured in a video shared on Instagram by Pubity, quickly gained widespread attention.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pubity (@pubity)

The video reveals a tense scene as the group, driven by empathy for the distressed animal, devised a daring rescue plan. One member bravely descended the steep slope of the reservoir to comfort the dog, while the others brainstormed a strategy to pull off the rescue.

In an impressive display of teamwork, the group formed a human chain by holding onto each other's hands to maintain balance. One by one, they carefully made their way down the slope until the last person could reach the man who had initially climbed down. With everyone in position, the man at the bottom grabbed the dog’s collar, and together they began the painstaking task of ascending the slope, pulling each other up step by step.

The video has since garnered an outpouring of praise on social media, with users lauding the group’s effort and teamwork. Comments like "There are still some good people in this world" and "Humans can do anything when we work together for something greater than ourselves" echoed the sentiments of many.

One comment stood out: "People like these restore my faith in humanity." Another simply said, "More power to you," capturing the admiration and gratitude felt by viewers worldwide.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Want to show it...': Radhika Merchant's dress for Ambani cruise bash has a special Anant Ambani connection

Zepto touches Rs 292410000000 mark, aiming to get Rs 54300000000 from…

This Indian queen chopped off noses of Mughal soldiers

This 2015 Bollywood film had no superstars, made debut actor superstar, is still winning people's hearts on..

Elon Musk’s massive pay package gets green signal, to get over Rs 3751160000000 from job at…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement