Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Karnataka HC directs CID to not arrest former CM Yediyurappa in POCSO case

Meet only Bollywood director with no flops, made Rs 2400 crore at box office; not Bhansali, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty

Fissures in Iran-China alliance: Island dispute exposes test of mutual non-interference

TLC 2.0 and T20 World Cup 2024, Afghanistan Cricket Team: A Dynamic Partnership

Mohammad Hafeez hits out at Azam Khan for his poor fitness, says 'whole team covered 2 kms in 10 minutes, he took...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

USA vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: USA eye Super 8 spot against Ireland, rain to play spoilsport

Meet only Bollywood director with no flops, made Rs 2400 crore at box office; not Bhansali, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty

Fissures in Iran-China alliance: Island dispute exposes test of mutual non-interference

10 most consumed beer brands in India

7 birds that can swim

Man who designed Taj Mahal received this much money

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Meet only Bollywood director with no flops, made Rs 2400 crore at box office; not Bhansali, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty

Meet actress who made debut with Salman Khan, risked career for love, quit acting after marriage, her husband is..

Bollywood's most successful actor has 74 hits, more than Shah Rukh, Amitabh, Salman, Akshay; still not called superstar

HomeIndia

India

Karnataka HC directs CID to not arrest former CM Yediyurappa in POCSO case

It also directed the veteran BJP leader to appear before CID, which is probing the case, on June 17

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 06:29 PM IST

Karnataka HC directs CID to not arrest former CM Yediyurappa in POCSO case
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Karnataka High Court on Friday restrained Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from arresting former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in connection with a POCSO case registered against him. It also directed the veteran BJP leader to appear before CID, which is probing the case, on June 17.

A Bengaluru court on Thursday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Yediyurappa in the case registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on March 14 this year.
The Special Investigation Team of the CID had moved the First Fast Track Court seeking an arrest warrant against him since he failed to appear for questioning on Wednesday.

Yediyurappa had sought time to join the probe.

According to reports, the veteran BJP leader has gone to an “undisclosed” location in New Delhi.

According to police, Yediyurappa has been booked under the POCSO Act and Section 354 A (Sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who alleged that he molested her daughter during a meeting on February two this year, at his residence in Dollars Colony here.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Hamare Baarah release halted by Supreme Court after Islamophobia charges, judges call trailer 'offensive'

Weeks before her wedding to Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant says she is...

Meet man, security guard’s son who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt by studying from borrowed books, he is posted as..

'Doesn't have surplus water': Himachal tells SC amid Delhi water crisis

Meet superstar who quit acting at peak of her career, got married, faced domestic violence for 30 years, now runs..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement