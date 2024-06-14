Varanasi to Howrah in 6 hours: Check stations, route, maximum speed to be...

This development is expected to significantly improve travel efficiency and convenience between these two cities, making the journey faster and more comfortable for passengers

The upcoming Mini Vande Bharat Express, which has eight coaches, is set to revolutionise travel between Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Howrah in West Bengal. This high-speed train, designed to travel between 130-160 km/h, will reduce the travel time between these two cities to approximately 6 hours.

These trains come in two configurations: eight-coach sleeper coaches and chair cars.

The Mini Vande Bharat Express will become the fifth Vande Bharat service linking Varanasi with other major cities. Currently, Varanasi is connected to New Delhi with two Vande Bharat trains and to Patna and Ranchi through additional services originating from the Varanasi Cantt station. The new service will depart from the main Varanasi Junction Railway Station.

In 2023, a proposal for the Varanasi-Howrah Vande Bharat train was submitted to the Railway Board. Following a comprehensive survey and the submission of the route report to the Railway Ministry, an official announcement about the launch of the Varanasi-Howrah Vande Bharat service is anticipated soon.

