Lok Sabha Election Phase 5 Rapid Analysis Of Hot Seats | Amethi Raebareli Saran Mumbai Ladakh

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Who Will Win The Lok Sabha Seats Of Phase 5? | NDA | INDIA | BJP | Congress Low Voting in Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5: Low voter turnout was seen in the fifth phase (Phase 5) of Lok Sabha elections 2024. Which can prove to be an alarm bell for political parties. Because if we look at the previous elections, whenever the voter turnout has been low, BJP has had to deal with losses. Now it has to be seen how much loss this time's low voting causes to BJP.