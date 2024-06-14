Twitter
'Aim to address global challenges, foster international cooperation': PM Modi after landing in Italy for G7 Summit

PM Narendra Modi said that they aim to address global challenges and foster international cooperation for a brighter future.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 09:25 AM IST

'Aim to address global challenges, foster international cooperation': PM Modi after landing in Italy for G7 Summit
After landing in Italy's Apulia to participate in the G7 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is looking forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders.

He said that they aim to address global challenges and foster international cooperation for a brighter future. "Landed in Italy to take part in the G7 Summit. Looking forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders. Together, we aim to address global challenges and foster international cooperation for a brighter future," PM Modi posted on X.

Notably, India is participating in the summit as an Outreach country. The summit is taking place at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy's Apulia region from June 13-15. PM Modi is attending the summit at the invitation of Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

As PM Modi touched down at Brindisi Airport in Apulia late Thursday night (local time), he was received by India's Ambassador to Italy, Vani Rao, and other officials.This marks PM Modi's first trip abroad after assuming office for the third consecutive term.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal detailed the Prime Minister's engagements with the world leaders on June 14."Namaste! The Prime Minister of India has arrived at Brindisi Airport in Italy to participate in the G7 Summit. Tomorrow is a packed day for him. We have several bilateral meetings with the world leaders lined up," Jaiswal said in a video. "He will also be addressing the outreach session of the G7 Summit."

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi, in his departure statement, said that he is glad that his first state visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G7 Summit. He recalled his previous visit to Italy and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's visits to India which have contributed significantly to enhancing bilateral ties.

"I am glad that my first visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G-7 Summit. I warmly recall my visit to Italy for the G20 Summit in 2021. Prime Minister Meloni's two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth in our bilateral agenda. We remain committed to consolidate the India-Italy strategic partnership, and bolster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions," PM Modi had said.

It will be India's 11th participation and PM Modi's fifth consecutive participation at the G7 Summit.PM Modi is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

