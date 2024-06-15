Twitter
Chandu Champion box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan film witnesses low opening despite positive reviews, earns...

Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion sees a low openning at box office on day 1.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 15, 2024, 09:53 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Chandu Champion box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan film witnesses low opening despite positive reviews, earns...
Kartik Aaryan's still from Chandu Champion
Kartik Aaryan’s much-awaited sports drama Chandu Champion has finally hit the theatres. Though the film opened to a positive response from the audience as well as the critics, the movie opened to a low box office collection. 

Kartik Aaryan’s performance as Murlikant Petkar in Chandu Champion has been appreciated by the audience, however, the film sees a slow start at the box office and as per the early estimates of Sacnilk, the film managed to collect Rs 4.75 crore at the box office. Though the film was able to meet Ajay Devgn’s biographical sports drama, Maidaan’s opening day haul, it is the lowest opening that a Kartik Aaryan film has seen in a long time. 

The film not only received good reviews for Kartik Aaryan’s performance but also for Kabir Khan’s direction. Moviegoers called Chandu Champion, an inspiring film, a masterclass by the filmmaker. It will be interesting to see if word of mouth can make a change in the box office collection of the film. 

Directed by Kabir Khan and jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion tells the inspiring tale of a determined athlete. Kartik Aaryan plays the role of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming, Murlikant Petkar. It also stars Vijay Raaz, Shreyas Talpade, Palak Lalwani, Rajpal Yadav, and others in key roles. 

As Chandu Champion released in theatres, Kartik Aaryan penned a sweet note on Twitter which read, “THIS CHAMPION IS NOW YOURS. These claps and These Standing Ovations are making me so emotional and proud of this entire journey. This movie is more than just a story for me, it’s a journey that changed my perspective about life! I’m so grateful to #KabirKhan sir and #SajidNadiadwala sir for choosing me to be their champion, and it’s my greatest honor to have portrayed the role of a real-life hero. Murlikant sir, I’ll forever be indebted to you.”

