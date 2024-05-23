Search icon
Kangana Ranaut Or Vikramaditya Singh, Who Will Win In Mandi? |Lok Sabha Election 2024 |BJP |Congress

Kangana Ranaut Or Vikramaditya Singh, Who Will Win In Mandi? |Lok Sabha Election 2024 |BJP |Congress Kangana Ranaut Vs Vikramaditya Singh: Mandi Lok Sabha Seat is the most popular Lok Sabha seat of Himachal Pradesh. About which it is said that the government of the political party that wins from here is also formed at the Centre. BJP has fielded Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut from such an important Lok Sabha seat. Whereas the opposition party Congress has fielded King Vikramaditya Singh, who comes from the royal family. Who is also called King. Now it remains to be seen how adventurous this battle of King Vs Queen will be.

