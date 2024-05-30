Delhi Heatwave Delhi Records Its Highest Temperature Ever Rises To 523°C | Weather Update

Delhi Heatwave: Delhi Records Its Highest Temperature Ever, Rises To 52.3°C | Weather Update Delhi, India's capital, faced its highest recorded temperature ever at 50.5 degrees Celsius, leading to concerns of water scarcity as temperatures exceeded predictions by 9 degrees. Severe heat-wave conditions were reported by the IMD in Mungeshpur suburb, surpassing 52°3C for the first time on Wednesday afternoon. The IMD highlighted temperatures exceeding expectations by over nine degrees for the second consecutive day, with Mungeshpur and Narela reaching 49.9°C on Tuesday. Health risks from the heat, particularly for children, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses, were emphasized by the IMD.