Billionaire Gautam Adani raises stake in Adani Enterprises, buys more from...

Gautam Adani, the promoters of Adani Enterprises, and companies belonging to the promoter group purchased stakes in the company between September 2023 and June this year, a statement to stock exchanges stated on June 14.

Gautam Adani has raised his stake by two percent in Adani Enterprises from the open market. Adani bought the stake in Adani Enterprises in the two tranches between May 10 and May 14.

According to the exchange filing, open market purchases of Adani Enterprises shares were made by Infinity Trade and Investment for an O.68% stake between September 8–12, 2023, Kempas Trade and Investment for a 0.42% stake between May 10–14, 2024, and Emerging Market Investment DMCC for a 0.92% stake between May 21–June 12, 2024.

Before acquisitions, the promoter group and the acquirers held 71.95 percent of the total voting capital or shares with voting rights. Following the open market purchases, this has now climbed by 2.02% to reach 73.95 percent.

Adani Group shares had fallen up to 25% on June 4 following many trading sessions in which they had made significant advances. Adani Enterprises' shares have increased by 12% so far this year.

The company erased all of the losses caused by the January 2023 Hindenburg Research short-seller report by May 2024.