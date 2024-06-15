India vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024: Match abandoned due to wet outfield in Florida

India's final Group A match against Canada in Florida was unfortunately called off due to a wet outfield.

India's final Group A match against Canada in Florida was unfortunately called off due to a wet outfield, resulting in no play being possible. Heavy rain prior to the scheduled toss time caused a delay in the start of the match. Despite multiple inspections and a one-hour delay, the umpires made the difficult decision to abandon the game.

India, having already secured a spot in the Super Eight, remains undefeated as they move on to the next round. Joining them from Group A is the United States. Unfortunately, Pakistan, Canada, and Ireland have been eliminated from the group stage.

India and Canada share a point each in Florida as match ends without a ball bowled.#T20WorldCup | #INDvCAN pic.twitter.com/Zg51ZArxfp — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) June 15, 2024

It was a disappointing end to the match, but India's strong performance throughout the group stage has solidified their position as a top contender in the tournament. The decision to abandon the match was made in the best interest of player safety and fairness.