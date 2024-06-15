Darshan's 15-year-old son Vinish Darshan slams trolls after father's arrest: 'Cursing at me...'

Vinish Darshan, 15-year-old son of Kannada star Darshan accused in the murder of his fan Renuka Swamy, has reacted to the hate comments against his father.

Vinish Darshan, 15-year-old son of actor Darshan, who is accused of the murder of his fan Renuka Swamy, has lashed out at people for leaving bad comments and using offensive language against his father.

Vinish seems to have many Instagram accounts – including a fan page for his father. He had used the account which has the most followers at 70,400, to vent out his feelings.

"Thank you all for all the bad comments and offensive language towards my father and not considering that I am a 15-year-old with feelings, and even during this hard time when my mom and dad required support, cursing at me won’t change that," he posted on Friday.

Darshan and his partner Pavithra Gowda along with 12 other accused are in police custody for six days, till June 17, for the murder of Renuka Swamy. They were arrested on June 11.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.