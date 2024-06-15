Darshan's 15-year-old son Vinish Darshan slams trolls after father's arrest: 'Cursing at me...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actor who worked with Amitabh, Dharmendra, Anil; was paid Rs 1 lakh in 70s, failed as hero, then found success in..

PAK vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Ireland

Tech expert dives into diverse industries: From pharmaceuticals to hi-tech cloud technologies

Elevating User Experience: The Impact of AI in E-commerce Navigation

Badshah reveals why he was forced to stop his Dallas show midway, issues apology to fans: 'This is just unacceptable'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PAK vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Ireland

Tech expert dives into diverse industries: From pharmaceuticals to hi-tech cloud technologies

‘Qurbani Kay Janwar...’: Mohammad Hafeez shares cryptic tweet after Pakistan’s early T20 World Cup exit

8 best essential oils for back pain

7 animals that can fly without wings

This Mughal emperor wore Ghagra Choli

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Badshah reveals why he was forced to stop his Dallas show midway, issues apology to fans: 'This is just unacceptable'

Darshan's 15-year-old son Vinish Darshan slams trolls after father's arrest: 'Cursing at me...'

Meet actress who became star at 17, rejected Akshay, Shah Rukh's blockbusters, disappeared from films, then became...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Darshan's 15-year-old son Vinish Darshan slams trolls after father's arrest: 'Cursing at me...'

Vinish Darshan, 15-year-old son of Kannada star Darshan accused in the murder of his fan Renuka Swamy, has reacted to the hate comments against his father.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 15, 2024, 07:08 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Darshan's 15-year-old son Vinish Darshan slams trolls after father's arrest: 'Cursing at me...'
Darshan with his son Vinish Darshan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vinish Darshan, 15-year-old son of actor Darshan, who is accused of the murder of his fan Renuka Swamy, has lashed out at people for leaving bad comments and using offensive language against his father.

Vinish seems to have many Instagram accounts – including a fan page for his father. He had used the account which has the most followers at 70,400, to vent out his feelings.

"Thank you all for all the bad comments and offensive language towards my father and not considering that I am a 15-year-old with feelings, and even during this hard time when my mom and dad required support, cursing at me won’t change that," he posted on Friday.

Darshan and his partner Pavithra Gowda along with 12 other accused are in police custody for six days, till June 17, for the murder of Renuka Swamy. They were arrested on June 11.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Former champions Sri Lanka crash out of T20 World Cup 2024

This director never came to set, tore up script, fought crew, film was pulled from theatres after just one day because..

Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Jaishankar speaks to Kuwaiti counterpart, urges early repatriation of mortal remains of Indians

DNA TV Show: Will Modi govt review Agnipath scheme following Army survey?

Actor Darshan case: Accused offered Rs 1 crore to officials to hide cause of death, wanted to prove...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement