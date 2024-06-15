Personal Finance

Income Tax Return: Here's how salaried taxpayers can file it online for FY23-24

Here's a step-by-step guide on how salaried individuals can file their ITRs online:

With the income tax return (ITR) filing season upon us, salaried taxpayers are preparing to meet their tax obligations. Here's a step-by-step guide on how salaried individuals can file their ITRs online: Step 1: Gather Documents Ensure you have: Form 16 from your employer

PAN Card

Bank Account Details

Investment Proofs for deductions. Step 2: Register/Login Visit the Income Tax e-Filing portal and register (for new users) or log in (existing users) using PAN. Step 3: Download Form 26AS This consolidated tax statement details TDS, TCS, and other taxes paid. Step 4: Choose ITR Form Select ITR-1 for salaried individuals with income up to ₹50 lakh from salary, one house property, and other sources. Step 5: Fill the Form Fill in personal details, income, deductions, and tax details as per Form 16 and other documents. Review and edit as necessary. Step 6: Validate and Calculate Tax Validate the form; the portal will calculate tax liability/refund based on your inputs. Step 7: Submit and e-verify After validation, submit the ITR. E-verify using Aadhaar OTP, net banking, DSC, or EVC. Alternatively, send signed ITR-V to the CPC of the Income Tax Department.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.