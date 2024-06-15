Twitter
Personal Finance

Personal Finance

Income Tax Return: Here's how salaried taxpayers can file it online for FY23-24

Here's a step-by-step guide on how salaried individuals can file their ITRs online:

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jun 15, 2024, 06:09 AM IST

Income Tax Return: Here's how salaried taxpayers can file it online for FY23-24
With the income tax return (ITR) filing season upon us, salaried taxpayers are preparing to meet their tax obligations. Here's a step-by-step guide on how salaried individuals can file their ITRs online:

Step 1: Gather Documents

Ensure you have:

  • Form 16 from your employer
  • PAN Card
  • Bank Account Details
  • Investment Proofs for deductions.

Step 2: Register/Login

  • Visit the Income Tax e-Filing portal and register (for new users) or log in (existing users) using PAN.

Step 3: Download Form 26AS

  • This consolidated tax statement details TDS, TCS, and other taxes paid.

Step 4: Choose ITR Form

  • Select ITR-1 for salaried individuals with income up to ₹50 lakh from salary, one house property, and other sources.

Step 5: Fill the Form

  • Fill in personal details, income, deductions, and tax details as per Form 16 and other documents. Review and edit as necessary.

Step 6: Validate and Calculate Tax

  • Validate the form; the portal will calculate tax liability/refund based on your inputs.

Step 7: Submit and e-verify

  • After validation, submit the ITR. E-verify using Aadhaar OTP, net banking, DSC, or EVC. Alternatively, send signed ITR-V to the CPC of the Income Tax Department.









