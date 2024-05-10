CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has officially announced the CGBSE 10th and 12th Result 2024 on May 9, 2024. Students who appeared for the exams can access their results on the CGBSE's official website, cgbse.nic.in This year, Simran Sabba from Jashpur clinches the top position in Class 10, while Mehak Agarwal from Saraipali secures the first position in Class 12. For more information, visit results.cg.nic.in and cg.results.nic.in