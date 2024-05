Four ISIS terrorists arrested at Ahmedabad airport

All four accused are Sri Lankan nationals.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Monday said it arrested four "terrorists" of the Islamic State from the Sardar Vallabhai Patel airport in Ahmedabad. The ATS, in a brief note, said the four accused, who were arrested from the airport, were Sri Lankan citizens and terrorists of the Islamic State.

More details regarding the arrests are awaited. In August last year, the ATS arrested three persons from Rajkot for their alleged links to Al Qaeda. They were prima facie working for a Bangladeshi handler to radicalise and recruit people for the banned terrorist organisation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

