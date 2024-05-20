Twitter
Delhi ncr

Delhi schools closed with immediate effect amid heatwave conditions; check details

IMD has predicted heat wave conditions in many parts of Delhi and severe heat wave conditions in other areas, issuing a red alert for the next five days.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 20, 2024, 07:47 PM IST

Amid intense heat in the national capital, the Delhi government has ordered the closure of all private and government-aided schools that have not closed for summer vacations with immediate effect. In a circular, the Directorate of Education said all the schools were directed to observe summer vacation from May 11 to June 30 for this academic year. Delhi has seen a steady rise in temperature in recent days, culminating in the highest temperature recorded this summer on Sunday at 44.4 degrees Celsius. 

"...All the govt. Schools are closed wef 11.05.24. However, it has been observed that some of the govt. Aided and unaided recognised private schools are still open during ongoing severe heat waves. "Therefore, all the heads of govt. Aided and unaided recognised private schools of Delhi are advised to close the schools for summer vacation with immediate effect," read the circular.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heat wave conditions in many parts of Delhi and severe heat wave conditions in other areas, issuing a red alert for the next five days.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
