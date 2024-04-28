LSG vs RR Highlights Sanju Samson Shines Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

LSG vs RR Highlights: Rajasthan Royals Beat Lucknow Super Giants By 7 Wickets, Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel Shines Rajasthan Royals 199 for 3 (Sanju Samson 71*, Dhruv Jurel 52*) beat Lucknow Super Giants 196 for 5 (Kl Rahul 76, Deepak Hooda 50, Sandeep Sharma 2-31) by seven wickets Lucknow Super Giants may have set a seemingly modest target of 197 for Rajasthan Royals, especially considering recent chases of higher totals. However, the Royals found themselves in a tough spot at 78 for 3 after 8.4 overs, despite a strong start in the powerplay. Ten overs into the chase, with 116 needed, Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel turned the tide with impressive half-centuries, leading the Royals to victory with an over to spare. This win marked the Royals' eighth victory in nine games, placing them comfortably ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders in second place and likely securing a playoff spot with five games remaining. Although Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal had provided a solid start, losing wickets in the powerplay added pressure. Lucknow's strategic move to introduce leg spinner Amit Mishra paid off, as he dismissed key player Riyan Parag. Despite Dhruv Jurel's recent struggles, he and Samson gradually built momentum, particularly capitalizing on a crucial over from Mohsin Khan. Jurel's unbeaten 52 and Samson's composed 71 not out secured the win for Royals, showcasing their resilience in a challenging match.