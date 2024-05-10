This Indian King bought world's 10 most expensive cars and converted them into garbage trucks due to...

Indian history is replete with tales of dignity and retribution and one such remarkable incident is that of the former King of Alwar, Maharaja Jai Singh, who purchased 10 Rolls Royce cars and deployed those as garbage trucks as a response to an insult he faced from the British.

In the early 1910s when Maharaja Jai Singh visited England, he developed a fascination for luxury cars, particularly those made by Rolls Royce. During one visit to a showroom, dressed plainly, he was mistaken for a common Indian and humiliated by the staff, who rudely asked him to leave.

Rather than reacting impulsively, Maharaja Jai Singh maintained his composure. He returned to his hotel, adorned himself in royal attire, and reportedly conveyed his intention to purchase 10 Rolls Royce cars to the showroom. This time the staff at the showroom welcomed him with utmost respect.

Upon returning to Alwar, instead of using the luxury cars for personal pleasure, Maharaja Jai Singh instructed the municipal corporation to employ them as garbage trucks. The sight of Rolls Royce cars collecting trash in the streets of Alwar sent shockwaves through the British community.

Despite relentless efforts by British officials to persuade him otherwise, Maharaja Jai Singh stood firm in his decision, aiming to impart a lesson to Rolls Royce. In the end, representatives from the Rolls Royce company travelled to India, expressed their apologies to Maharaja Jai Singh, and offered to replace the garbage trucks with new cars, as reported. However, he declined their offer.