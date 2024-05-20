Twitter
Bollywood

Bollywood

Gauahar Khan shares she had 'very confusing and frustrating time' while casting vote in Mumbai: 'I went looking from...'

Gauahar Khan shared her unpleasant experience when she stepped out to vote during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Monday.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 20, 2024, 08:19 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Gauahar Khan/Instagram
On Monday, May 20, Bollywood celebs stepped out to vote in Mumbai in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and several others were seen flaunting their inked fingers.

Amongst these actors, Gauahar Khan shared her unpleasant experience when she went out to vote. The actress took to her Instagram and wrote how she had confusing and frustrating time as she had to roam around to find her correct polling booth. She also thanked Mumbai Police for their help in the whole process.

Sharing the photo of herself and her mother after casting their votes, Gauahar wrote, "Make the effort, go find your booths, and vote!! Vote now! I had a very confusing and frustrating time to know that my and my family’s names were missing from the address that I have lived at for 9 years. Only 1 person from the family had received the voting slip and the people who have left the building for years, their names were all present. Some of the people who were incharge were extremely rude, coz there were almost 100 people who were complaining of the same, and requesting to let them vote with aadhar cards at the same time."

"But I did not give up, I went looking from booth to booth in my area and finally found mine at my 15 year old address along with my senior citizen mom. She is the one who has taught me to be patriotic since childhood. My dad was the son of a freedom fighter. Alhamdulillah. I didn’t want my vote to be wasted, as a citizen of the country it’s my duty to vote and right in a democracy. I love my country and I feel responsible for it. Guys plssssss go and vote. Find your names and vote. Don’t miss it. Many thanks to @mumbaipolice your officers are really helpful and kind in this whole process. The volunteers are doing their best. A bad encounter with one frustrated volunteer should not deter you from voting, GO VOTE! Jai Hind!", she added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

Gauahar Khan was last seen in the romantic comedy 14 Phere in 2021 and three web series namely Bestseller, Salt City, and Shiksha Mandal in 2022.

