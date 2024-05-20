Meet actress who began work at 11, romanced Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, now a star in Hollywood, is dating...

This 26-year-old actress was once the on-screen love interest of Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal and is now starring in international projects

Wales has given several notable actors and stars to Hollywood over the years, from Michael Sheen and Anthony Hopkins to Christian Bale and Catherine Zeta-Jones. But interestingly, one of the newest breakout stars from Wales has an India connection. Not only is this young actress born to Indian parents but has already worked in Bollywood, appearing with some big stars in major films. But now, she is making waves internationally.

The actress who is stealing hearts in Bridgerton

Banita Sandhu has been noticed internationally due to her appearance as Sita Malhotra in the third season of the hit Netflix series Bridgerton. Banita has a recurring role on the show, which is one of the most popular and widely watched streaming shows in the world. Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton star as the leads in season 3 of Bridgerton. Prior to this, Banita has worked in the lead role in the 2019 series Pandora and the 2018 British series Painting Humanity.



Banita Sandhu in Bridgerton

Banita Sandhu’s Bollywood career

In 2018, Banita made her Bollywood debut in Shoojit Sircar’s October. She was paired opposite Varun Dhawan in the coming-of-age drama. The following year, she made her debut in Tamil cinema with Adithya Varma, a remake of Arjun Reddy. She starred alongside Vicky Kaushal in Sardar Udham, where her work received critical acclaim. In Indian cinema, Banita will be next seen in the Hindi film Detective Sherdil and the Telugu film Goodachari 2, which stars Adivi Sesh.

Banita Sandhu’s personal life

Banita was born to Indian immigrants in Wales in 1997 and began acting at the age of 11. She began appearing in ads in India in her teens before making her series and film debut at the age of 21. Banita has recently been linked to pop star AP Dhillon. She appeared in his music video With You in 2023 and the two have often been spotted together, even posting mushy pictures on social media. However, neither has commented on the relationship rumours so far.

