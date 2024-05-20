KKR vs SRH, Qualifier 1, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

After the league stage of IPL 2024 was completed on May 19, cricket enthusiasts are now excited to watch the playoff matches. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Qualifier 1 match on Tuesday (May 21). The winner of the match will directly secure their place in the final. Whereas, the loser will have another chance and play against the winner of the Eliminator match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) which is set to take place on Wednesday.

KKR became the first team that qualified for the IPL 2024 playoffs. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will be eyeing another major win and reach the final stage for the fourth time in IPL history. Whereas, SRH was the third team to qualify for the playoffs. Pat Cummin’s men secured a four-wicket win in their final league match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and earned the second spot in the points table.

Live Streaming Details

The SRH vs KKR, Qualifier 1 match will be taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, starting from 7:30 PM IST.

Fans can watch the highly anticipated match live on the Star Sports Network. Moreover, online viewers can stream the match live on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

The Narendra Modi Stadium's pitch is well-known that favours the spinners. The average score rate in ODI’s has been less than 5 runs per over. But in recent years, a shift has been noticed during the IPL games, where the pitch has quickened, favouring the batsmen for scoring more runs.

Weather report

The weather forecast for Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening is expected to reach 43°C when the match starts and will be around the same temperature till it ends. No rain is predicted to disrupt play and the wind speed will remain at 11 km/h with 17 per cent humidity in the air.

Predicted playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande

