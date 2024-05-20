Jacqueline Fernandez looks breathtaking in golden Mikael D couture gown in her debut at Cannes Film Festival 2024

Here's Jacqueline Fernandez's first look from the 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Jacqueline Fernandez made her debut at the ongoing 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024 as she walked the red carpet at the prestigious international film festival on Monday, May 20. The actress chose to wear a golden-couloured gown, designed by Mikael D, and complimented her look through exquisite Hassanzadeh Jewellery.

Before going to Cannes, the actress had expressed her excitement as she told ANI, "I am super excited to go to the Cannes Film Festival once again this year, this time in association with BMW and I cannot wait for it. It feels great to represent the south East Asian diaspora at a global level, and it’s an honour to walk the prestigious red carpet where many legends have already walked."

Apart from Jacqueline, many other Bollywood actors have walked the red carpet at Cannes this year. These include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Sobhita Dhulipala, Urvashi Rautela, and Taha Shah Badussha among others. The 77th Cannes Film Fesival will end on March 25.

Coming back to Jacqueline Fernandez, the actress will be seen next with Sonu Sood in Fateh, which also marks Sood's directorial debut. She also has Welcome To The Jungle lined up for release later this year. Set to release on Christmas 2024, the film's star-studded cast also includes Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Lara Dutta, and others.

