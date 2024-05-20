Jacqueline Fernandez looks breathtaking in golden Mikael D couture gown in her debut at Cannes Film Festival 2024

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching, became IPS then IAS, bagged AIR...

Gauahar Khan shares she had 'very confusing and frustrating time' while casting vote in Mumbai: 'I went looking from...'

KKR vs SRH, Qualifier 1, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar OTT release: When, where to watch Randeep Hooda-starrer biopic on controversial leader

Delhi schools closed with immediate effect amid heatwave conditions; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching, became IPS then IAS, bagged AIR...

Gauahar Khan shares she had 'very confusing and frustrating time' while casting vote in Mumbai: 'I went looking from...'

KKR vs SRH, Qualifier 1, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

10 animals known for their quick tempers

Ayurvedic ways to reduce high cholesterol and prevent summer stroke

8 beautiful places on Earth with no sunsets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Gauahar Khan shares she had 'very confusing and frustrating time' while casting vote in Mumbai: 'I went looking from...'

Jacqueline Fernandez looks breathtaking in golden Mikael D couture gown in her debut at Cannes Film Festival 2024

Fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi turns heads in stunning self-made saree with hand embroidery in second Cannes appearance

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez looks breathtaking in golden Mikael D couture gown in her debut at Cannes Film Festival 2024

Here's Jacqueline Fernandez's first look from the 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 20, 2024, 07:18 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Jacqueline Fernandez at Cannes 2024
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Jacqueline Fernandez made her debut at the ongoing 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024 as she walked the red carpet at the prestigious international film festival on Monday, May 20. The actress chose to wear a golden-couloured gown, designed by Mikael D, and complimented her look through exquisite Hassanzadeh Jewellery.

Before going to Cannes, the actress had expressed her excitement as she told ANI, "I am super excited to go to the Cannes Film Festival once again this year, this time in association with BMW and I cannot wait for it. It feels great to represent the south East Asian diaspora at a global level, and it’s an honour to walk the prestigious red carpet where many legends have already walked."

Apart from Jacqueline, many other Bollywood actors have walked the red carpet at Cannes this year. These include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Sobhita Dhulipala, Urvashi Rautela, and Taha Shah Badussha among others. The 77th Cannes Film Fesival will end on March 25.

Coming back to Jacqueline Fernandez, the actress will be seen next with Sonu Sood in Fateh, which also marks Sood's directorial debut. She also has Welcome To The Jungle lined up for release later this year. Set to release on Christmas 2024, the film's star-studded cast also includes Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Lara Dutta, and others.

READ | Meet actor, who was once Aamir, Shah Rukh's rival, never became superstar, worked as hotel manager, is now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Owl swallows snake in one go, viral video shocks internet

Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh returns home almost a month after going missing, says ‘left worldly life for...'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali calls this actor his only friend in industry: 'He doesn't care about my film, he cares about me'

86-year-old Shubha Khote wins hearts by coming out to cast her vote in Lok Sabha elections, says meant to inspire voters

Meet actor, who was once Aamir, Shah Rukh's rival, never became superstar, worked as hotel manager, is now...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement