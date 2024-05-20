Fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi turns heads in stunning self-made saree with hand embroidery in second Cannes appearance

Delhi-based fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi shared her second look from the ongoing 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi is making waves at the ongoing 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024. She first made the headlines when she wore a self-stiched gown weighing over 20 kg for her debut appearance at Cannes last week. On Monday, Nancy shared the video of her second appearance, wearing a self-made saree, at the prestigious film festival. In the video, Nancy is seen going to the shot, buying the fabric, stitching the saree, designing it herself, and walking the Cannes red carpet.

Sharing the clip, Nancy wrote, "My second outfit from the Cannes Film Festival, which I wore at a special event, is another creation made entirely by me. This ensemble is a saree featuring intricate hand embroidery. Every piece was meticulously crafted and assembled by me."

In the comments section, various celebrities and netizens applauded Nancy for her unique style statement. One of the Instagram users wrote, "This is what true talent looks like", while another added, "Another couture designer in the makingg, next big competition to sabyasachi and others." Influencer Dolly Singh called her "stunning", while actress Raashii Khanna wrote, "Amazing", adding a couple of applause emojis. "Love it Nancy", wrote producer Rhea Kapoor.

Nancy Tyagi is known for her impressive DIY skills. She rose to fame with her videos and pictures of breathtaking outfits that she creates from scratch. Over the years, she has recreated iconic looks sported by celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, and others from around the world.

