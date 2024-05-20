Twitter
Education

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching, became IPS then IAS, bagged AIR...

AS Divya couldn't afford tutoring, but she worked very hard and used a range of online resources, including test series.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 20, 2024, 08:39 PM IST

TRENDING NOW

With thousands of candidates fighting for a spot in what is thought to be the hardest exam, the UPSC CSE exam is a dream come true for many people who want to serve their country and win the respect of the public. Those who are genuinely committed to passing this exam prepare for it extensively through methods, hard work, and dedication, even though the majority of applicants seek it out with the aid of coaching programmes. But not everyone does well on the most difficult test, and motivated students look for support. And what could be more motivational than the amazing success stories of the officers who overcome all obstacles to accomplish the seemingly impossible goal? 

This is an inspirational tale of tenacity. Aspirants who value perseverance and strategic thinking in life can look up to Divya Tanwar, a woman from Mahendragarh in the state of Haryana. She completed her early schooling at state-run establishments. After that, Divya was chosen to enrol at Mahendragarh's Navodaya Vidyalaya. IAS Divya Tanwar's amazing tale of rising from poverty to the most sought-after job in India—after attending a government school and demonstrating that tenacity and determination can conquer any obstacle—inspires a lot of UPSC candidates.

IAS Divya couldn't afford tutoring, but she worked very hard and used a range of online resources, including test series. Her hard work paid off in 2021 when she scored an All India Rank (AIR) of 438 and passed the most challenging exam on her first attempt. It is significant that she became India's youngest IPS member at the age of 21. After that, in 2022, at the age of 22, she retook the UPSC CSE and received an AIR 105. She eventually succeeded in earning an IAS through independent study because of her unwavering dedication and sheer willpower.

The IAS officer, who has amassed over 158,000 Instagram followers, never stops motivating other aspirants with her social media posts. The UPSC, the most coveted exam, forms the basis of the Indian government apparatus. The most sought-after UPSC career opportunities are positions in the Indian Foreign Services, Indian Revenue Services, Indian Police Services, and Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

