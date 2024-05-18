Weather update: Cyclone forming over Bay of Bengal, these states are likely to see rain, strong winds

Light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Puducherry, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Lakshadweep until May 23.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning about a strong cyclonic storm developing in the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to affect several western states of India between May 23 and 27. The cyclone, currently intensifying, is predicted to make landfall on the eastern coast before moving westward. This could bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to Mumbai around May 28.

While the IMD has yet to release a formal advisory regarding the cyclone, it has forecasted heatwave conditions in isolated pockets of Gangetic West Bengal on May 18-19, Gujarat from May 17-18, and Odisha from May 19-21.



Intense cyclone is expected in Bay of Bengal by May which is likely to impact Odisha, Maharashtra Gujarat between

Models predicting Heavy Rains for Gujarat and Mumbai around 28 May

Keep an eye on this onepic.twitter.com/LQa6ZuSV54 May 17, 2024

In addition to the potential cyclone, the IMD has predicted various weather conditions across the country:

Light rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and other northeastern states until May 23.

Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim over the next seven days.

Light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Puducherry, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Lakshadweep until May 23, due to a cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and adjoining south Tamil Nadu coast.

Additionally, a fresh Western Disturbance is expected to affect the Western Himalayan region starting May 17, bringing isolated to scattered light rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand until May 19. Heavy showers are predicted for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and Karnataka until May 20, with an extremely heavy rainfall warning for Tamil Nadu and Kerala on May 20.