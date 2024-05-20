Swatantrya Veer Savarkar OTT release: When, where to watch Randeep Hooda-starrer biopic on controversial leader

Headlined and helmed by Randeep Hooda in his directorial debut, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar will start streaming on ZEE5 from May 28.

Based on the life of one of India's most influential and controversial leaders Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar had Randeep Hooda in the titular role. Ankita Lokhande starred as the revolutionary's wife Yamuna Bai Savarkar in the film, that was released in cinemas on March 22.

After more than two months, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar will have its OTT release on ZEE5 on May 28. The specific date of May 28 has been chosen because it marks 141st birth anniversary of VD Savarkar. The biographical period drama also marks the directorial debut of Randeep Hooda.

Taking about his film's OTT release, Randeep Hooda said in a statement, "I am really looking forward to the world digital premiere of Swantantrya Veer Savarkar on ZEE5 and what better day to pay a tribute to the most influential revolutionary of the Indian armed revolution than his 141st birth anniversary, 28th May. I must admit that I learnt a lot more about this inspiring hero after I started working on this project and I want to share this film with as many people as possible to counter the false narrative spread in popular culture to bury his legacy. It was an honour playing the life of this influential yet maligned revolutionary who has left such rich and inspiring legacy behind. I would urge every Indian to watch this film to know the hidden chapters of the Indian history and decide for themselves if he was deservedly Veer or not."

Ankita Lokhande added, "Portraying Yamuna Bai, the wife of the legendary Veer Savarkar, was a truly fulfilling experience as an actor as this is a character unlike anything I have essayed before, and I feel truly honored to have brought her story to life. During filming, I had the opportunity to learn about Yamuna Bai, and I was blown away with the kind of strength and support she showed towards her husband. I learned so much being her. This role has definitely helped me to grow as an actress, and I hope to get more of such opportunities to portray such women on screen in my upcoming films as well. As an actor, it is a privilege to be a part of a project that entertains, educates and celebrates the unsung heroes of our history. It has been a humbling and an enriching journey, and I hope viewers will feel the same way after watching the film on ZEE5."

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar also starred Amit Sial, Mrinal Dutt, Rajesh Khera, Chetan Swaroop, Chirag Pandya, Santosh Ojha, Lokesh Mittal, Rahul Kulkarni, and Balkrishna Mishra amongst others in supporting roles.

