Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to experience high temperatures, check IMD forecast

A severe heatwave red alert warning has also been issued by the IMD for Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, the state capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that Delhi, the nation's capital, recorded a minimum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius on Monday, May 20, and is predicted to reach a maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius this week. The IMD reports that on Sunday, there were isolated cases of severe heatwave conditions in West Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, and north Madhya Pradesh, as well as in several regions of Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi.

A severe heatwave red alert warning has also been issued by the IMD for Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, the state capital. The IMD is predicting sustained heatwave to severe heatwave conditions for the next five days, coinciding with the warning as temperatures soar in Northwest India.

Additionally, the weather service issued a warning that severe heatwave conditions were expected in several areas of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi. Parts of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Kutch are predicted to experience heatwave conditions on May 23, 2024.

Moderate thunderstorm with gusty wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph and lightning and light to moderate rain are likely to affect some parts of districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal within next three hours, said a release issued by the India Meteorological Department at 4:20 pm. People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike, the IMD said.

The IMD release also said that light to moderate thunderstorm with lightning and light moderate rain likely to affect some parts of districts of Keonjhar, Gajapati, Ganjam within next three hours at the time of the issue of the release. People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike. Meanwhile, IMD has advised fishermen not to venture out the sea off the coasts of north Odisha and West Bengal on May 23 and 24 due to a low-pressure area intensifying into a depression over central parts of the Bay of Bengal.

(with inputs from ANI)