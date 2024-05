Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Priyanka Gandhi's Big Statement On PM Narendra Modi Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while speaking on PM Modi's appeasement politics, said that yesterday he was saying one thing and today he is saying something else. He himself had said that if I talk like this then I am not eligible to become PM. What happened now, did the mind change or the crowd changed?