Meet Murlikant Petkar, inspired Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion, war hero, survived 9 bullets, then won Paralympic gold

Loved the trailer of Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion. Read on to learn more about the living legend who inspired Kartik's upcoming film.

Simran Singh

Updated : May 18, 2024, 10:49 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Kartik Aaryan has left his fans and moviegoers in awe with the trailer of his upcoming film, Chandu Champion. In his next, Kartik is seen playing Chandu, a nobody who embarks on a journey of self-discovery, fights against the odds, and emerges as a fighter. Kabir Khan's directorial is a biopic of a real-life hero, India's first Paralympic gold medalist. Murlikant Petkar.  

Who is Murlikant Petkar 

Born on November 1, 1944, in Peth Islampur region of Sangli, Maharashtra, Petkar (77), is a war hero, and India's first Paralympic gold medalist. Murlikant was jawan of the craftsman rank in the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) in the Indian Army. He was also a boxer at EME, Secunderabad. During the 1965 war against Pakistan, he sustained multiple bullet wounds, nine to be precise. After recovering from wounds, Petkar decided not to give up and switched to swimming and other sports. 

Murlikant participated in table tennis at the 1968 Summer Paralympics and cleared the first round. The war veteran went on to win multiple international medals thereafter to make his feat one of the greatest ever achievements in the history of Indian sport. Murlikant is the winner of India’s first-ever Paralympics gold medal. The veteran won the gold in the 50m freestyle (swimming) in 1972 in Heidelberg, Germany with a then world record time. In the same game, he participated in javelin throw and slalom. Later, in his mid-50s, Petkar was later employed by TELCO in Pune. Petkar won Padma Shri in 2018. 

Kartik Aaryan plays Murlikant Petkar in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion

In Kabir Khan's film, Kartik Aaryan narrates the inspiring story of Petkar. On Saturday, the theatrical trailer of the film was revealed in Kartik's hometown Gwalior. Chandu Champion trailer is loaded with emotional moments, action, a glimpse of the biggest-ever war sequence, the extraordinary journey of a man who refused to surrender, and heart-warming moments. The trailer grants the audience a sneak peek into Chandu, a nobody, to a war veteran, sportsperson, and a Champion. Kartik Aaryan's incredible transformation as a soldier, boxer, and wrestler, narrates the chronicles of Petkar's life, and the actor looks perfect for the part. Chandu Champion will be released in cinemas on June 14.

Read: Chandu Champion trailer: Kartik Aaryan plays Murlikant Petkar in Kabir Khan's film, fans call it 'biggest hit of career'

