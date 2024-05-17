PM Modi Challenges INDIA Bloc On CAA In Uttar Pradesh’s Lalganj Rally | Lok Sabha Election 2024

PM Modi Challenges INDIA Bloc On CAA In Uttar Pradesh’s Lalganj Rally | Lok Sabha Election 2024 During a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Lalganj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a direct challenge to the opposition regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Accusing them of hypocrisy and fostering communal divisions, PM Modi stood firm in his stance on the controversial legislation. This bold statement comes amidst ongoing debates and protests surrounding the CAA, highlighting the deep-seated political tensions in the country. As the discourse intensifies, PM Modi's remarks resonate widely, shaping the narrative surrounding the contentious issue.