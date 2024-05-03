Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series Heeramandi and the Malayalam blockbuster Manjummel Boys are the most-awaited OTT releases this week.
1. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar
Created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the period drama Heeramandi is headlined by Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal. The show began streaming on Netflix from May 1.
2. Manjummel Boys
With the worldwide earnings of Rs 236 crore, Manjummel Boys became the highest-grossing Malayalalm film of all time when it released in February. Directed by Chidambaram, the survival drama will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from May 5.
3. Shaitaan
Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika-starrer horror thriller Shaitaan earned more than Rs 200 crore gross worldwide when it was released in March. The Vikas Bahl directorial will start streaming on Netflix from May 4.
4. The Broken News Season 2
Starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in the lead roles, the second season of the newsroom drama The Broken News started streaming on ZEE5 from May 3.
5. The Idea of You
The romantic comedy The Idea of You, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine and based on the 2017 novel of the same name, premiered on Amazon Prime Video India on May 2.
