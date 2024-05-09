Twitter
IPL 2024: Punjab Kings knocked out of playoffs race after 60-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Kohli played a pivotal role in anchoring the innings, leading RCB to a formidable total of 241 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 09, 2024, 11:49 PM IST

Courtesy: X @RCBTweets
    Virat Kohli shone brightly as Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerged victorious over Punjab Kings by a commanding 60-run margin at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday. 

    Kohli played a pivotal role in anchoring the innings, leading RCB to a formidable total of 241 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs. His impressive knock of 92 runs off just 47 balls not only propelled his team to victory but also saw him surpass the milestone of 1000 IPL runs against PBKS, making him the first batsman in the history of the tournament to achieve this feat against three different opponents, having previously done so against DC and CSK.

    Contributions from Rajat Patidar, who scored 55 off 23 balls, and Cameron Green, who added 46 runs off 27 deliveries, further bolstered RCB's total after Punjab Kings' stand-in captain Sam Curran won the toss and elected to bowl first. Despite their best efforts, PBKS faltered in their chase of the mammoth target and were eventually bowled out for 181 runs in just 17 overs.

