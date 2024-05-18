Meet Nancy Tyagi, Indian influencer who wore self-stitched gown weighing over 20 kg to Cannes red carpet

Know all about the Indian influencer who is creating waves on social media with her Cannes debut.

Apart from the Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities, several influencers also walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. One of the Indian influencers, who is making waves by wearing her self-stitched gown at the Cannes debut is Nancy Tyagi.

On Saturday, Nancy Tyagi took social media by storm with her photos from the Cannes Film Festival. The most special thing about her Cannes debut is the gown that is self-stitched and designed by her. The fashion influencer stunned everyone with her creation with fans calling her ‘real influencer’.

Nancy Tyagi took to her Instagram and sharing the pictures of her ‘princess-like’ pink gown, she penned a heartwarming note expressing gratitude to Brut India for making her Cannes debut possible and revealing the details of her gown. She revealed it took 30 days to make the gown which weighed over 20 kgs.

She wrote, “Stepping onto the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival as a debutant feels surreal. I poured my heart and soul into creating this pink gown, which took 30 days,1000 meters of fabric, and weighs over 20kg. The journey has been intense, but every moment was worth it. I'm overwhelmed with joy and gratitude for the love and support from all of you. This is a dream come true, and I hope my creation dazzles you as much as your support.”

Who is Nancy Tyagi?

Nancy Tyagi is a Delhi-based fashion influencer, who is known for her impressive DIY skills. Nancy rose to fame with her videos and pictures of stunning outfits that she creates from scratch. Over the years, she has recreated iconic looks sported by celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, and others from around the world.

Nancy Tyagi has a decent following of 866 followers on Instagram and 1.07 million subscribers on her YouTube channel where she also shares videos of reviewing new makeup and skincare products apart from videos of styling clothes and recreating looks.

Nancy Tyagi receives appreciation

Nancy Tyagi’s Cannes debut post is going viral on social media. From Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Komal Pandey to Ankush Bahuguna, many influencers appreciated Nancy’s dress at her Cannes debut. Not only this fans feel her Cannes debut is a “personal achievement.” One of the comments read, “This is called a real influencer.” Another user wrote, “She is an absolute princess.” Another user commented, “You killed it Nancy.” Another comment read, “The best thing on the internet today, is you are a star.” Other than Nancy Tyagi, Kinnari, Ankush Bahuguna, RJ Karishma, and Vishu Kaushal among others also walked the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

